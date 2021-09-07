CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Back … to dual quarterbacks working for Oxford, 1996

By Bill Edwards
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 7, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. Sept. 7, 1996, in The Star: One question that Oxford football coach Robert Herring brought into last night’s game against Talladega was how his team, freshly installed in Class 6A athletics, would perform behind two untested quarterbacks. That question was answered early on as junior Makotrick Ball and sophomore Matthew Maniscalco shared time at the position and combined for more than 120 total yards. “As far as our quarterbacks are concerned, we had no idea what would happen. Neither one of them had ever started in a varsity game, but they both did an outstanding job,” Herring said. Oxford defeated Talladega 35-0. Also this date: Interstate 20 westbound, from Golden Springs back toward the U.S. 431 exit, was a messy, tangled scene of injury and wreckage two days ago due to a series of downpour-induced traffic accidents that ultimately involved 32 cars and trucks in 10 different wrecks. The westbound lane was closed for more than six hours starting midafternoon. Killed in the wreckage was a Louisiana woman; her husband today remains in stable condition at Regional Medical Center. Additionally: Weiss Lake, north of Centre, totters on the edge of ecological overload, according to a new report by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The lake is overloaded with phosphorus, one of the organic nutrients that stimulates the growth of plants in the river itself. An overload, however, can lead to dense blooms of algae, low oxygen in the water, fish kills and other water quality problems on the lake.

