Letter to the editor: The left wants your property, savings, wealth and freedom

By Nate Marshall Evergreen, Silverthorne
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations. You have done well. You have built a life for your family. You have a home, a second home, a successful business, investments in real estate, precious metals and the market. You have generational wealth you can share with your children and grandchildren. They will have a successful start to their lives. You are debt free. You have disposable income. You have paid your taxes. You have health insurance. You are living the American dream.

