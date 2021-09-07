CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain Reacts To Oscar Isaac’s Red Carpet Viral Video

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain Reacts To Oscar Isaac’s Red Carpet Viral Video. Fans have gone crazy over Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s connection on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival after a video of the latter smelling the actress’ armpit went viral on social media. The two were promoting their...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

The chemistry between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac explains why you should watch Secrets of a marriage

It is Sunday a new bet of HBO Max will hit the streaming platform. It is an addition to the catalog that, even before its premiere, is already making people talk around the world. His name is Secrets of a Marriage, but probably the series has gained more recognition for its protagonists: Jessica Chastain y Oscar Isaac. In recent days, their names have become number one trends. Here we tell you why!
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Jessica Chastain discusses Oscar Isaac kissing her inner arm in viral moment: "Everybody is super sexy in slow motion"

“We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other,” she said on the Today show of their viral moment promoting HBO's Scenes from a Marriage on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She added, jokingly: “Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion. I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me. He just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Elvira Lind
Person
Oscar Isaac
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Looks at TIFF 2021

Jessica Chastain, Amandla Stenberg, Josh O'Connor and more. After last year’s break from in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival is finally back to its (almost) usual programming, which includes welcoming worldwide celebrities to the TIFF 2021 red carpet. From acclaimed directors Denis Villeneuve and Edgar Wright to Hollywood powerhouses Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Benedict Cumberbatch, the stars all brought their A-game.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

Jessica Chastain Switches from Her Colour Block Look to Monochrome and Nails Both of Them Equally (View Pics)

Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain recently made headlines when pictures of her co-star, Oscar Isaac sniffing her underarms on the Venice Film Festival red carpet went viral on the internet. The actress who’s currently promoting her next release, The Forgiven at the festival is busy making some ravishing appearances one after another. After her all-red hot attire, she quickly boarded the casual bandwagon only to get down and join the parade of evening wear once again.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The Forgiven': Why Jessica Chastain Hoped She and Ralph Fiennes Could at Least ‘Be Friends’ (Video)

TIFF 2021: ”The next time we work together, please let’s be friends, or let’s be married people who actually like each other,“ the actress says. Jessica Chastain was eager to work with Ralph Fiennes again on their new movie “The Forgiven,” the first time they’d shared the screen in more than 10 years. But this time she joked with him that she had a condition: their characters had to at least like each other a little.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#The Juilliard School#Danish
Parade

Look Through The Eyes of Tammy Faye And Find Out All About About Jessica Chastain's Oscar-Buzzy Performance

Praise be, Jessica Chastain has delivered what may be the big-screen performance of the year in her new biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye!. The long-awaited feature film had its world premiere on Sun., Sept. 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival (the event that tends to usher in the start of awards season every year) and buzz is already building that the 44-year-old actress’ portrayal of evangelist Tammy Faye Messner is an absolute must-see.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Oscar Isaac

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. Hear me out Hear me out: why Star Wars: The...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Might Convert Oscar Voters to the Church of Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Oscars voters have always loved seeing actors whose startling physical transformations come after countless hours in the makeup chair. After Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”) won Oscars for their impressively-altered looks, Jessica Chastain could be on a similar path for her role as the media-loving televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Following a world bow at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, echoing previous Oscar embraces such as “I, Tonya,” could make Chastain a contender for her third nomination, and could bring in a few other notices if campaigned correctly.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Will Make You Cry With Joy

Everyone has to be in on the joke. That’s the only way The Eyes of Tammy Faye works. What makes the movie remarkable, then, is that it’s not a joke. It may, in fact, be the most faithful biopic a subject can ask for. That the subject is still a target for scrutiny, from depiction to ensuing rumor-mongering, speaks to just how juicy this story is, and how skilled everyone in the creative team is in not just understanding our interest in the story, but how it would be told.
MOVIES
gizmostory.com

Scenes from a Marriage on HBO: All You Need to Know about Oscar Issac and Jessica Chastain’s Series

Scenes from a Marriage is a miniseries on American television. The story is adapted from a 1973 Swedish television series named “Scenes from a Marriage,” which was created by Ingmar Bergman. Hagai Levi is the director, developer, and writer along with Amy Herzog. The HBO+ production house produces this series. The story will be based on American modern couples.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Review: With empathy, Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker

Tammy Faye Bakker wore a lot of makeup. It was armor — a way for a person who didn’t consider herself beautiful to simply exist in the world. So it's a particuarly a cruel irony that the mascara was also the thing that made her a target and a joke long before she and her ex-husband were brought down by brazen theft and misuse of ministry funds.
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy