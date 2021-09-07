Snowshoe latest school to close due to COVID

MAT-SU — Mat-Su Borough School District students and staff had Monday off from school for Labor Day, but COVID-19 cases continue to spread throughout schools within the district. On Monday, only two new cases were reported district wide, but 212 have been reported over the last week. Snowshoe Elementary became the latest MSBSD school to close this year due to a COVID outbreak, joining Butte Elementary and Glacier View School, who returned to the medium risk category on Monday after building closures.