CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wasilla, AK

Snowshoe latest school to close due to COVID

By Tim Rockey Frontiersman.com
Frontiersman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAT-SU — Mat-Su Borough School District students and staff had Monday off from school for Labor Day, but COVID-19 cases continue to spread throughout schools within the district. On Monday, only two new cases were reported district wide, but 212 have been reported over the last week. Snowshoe Elementary became the latest MSBSD school to close this year due to a COVID outbreak, joining Butte Elementary and Glacier View School, who returned to the medium risk category on Monday after building closures.

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Education
State
Alaska State
City
Wasilla, AK
City
Cordova, AK
Local
Alaska Health
Local
Alaska Coronavirus
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Snowshoe Elementary#Msbsd#Sherrod Elementary School#Career Tech High School#Wasilla High School#Wasilla Middle School#Barrow#Msrmc#The Intensive Care Unit#The Msrmc Icu
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy