After losing two games in a row against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees went into their Labor Day game with the Toronto Blue Jays, hoping to right the ship and get a win with Jameson Taillon on the mound. Unfortunately, that plan failed as the Yankees came away with their 3rd consecutive loss. The Yankee team of the first half again showed up listless, failing to hit, making errors, and hitting into double plays. The final score was the Jays 8, the Yankees zero.

