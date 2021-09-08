CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ is back to make things right with millennials

For many a millennial kid, Steve Burns of “Blue’s Clues” was a steady presence in our lives. Until he wasn’t. Burns – or as everyone knows him, Steve – left the show abruptly in 2002, giving many 90s kids their first taste of being ghosted. He told viewers he was leaving for college and his brother Joe would be taking over the job of hunting for clues, waiting for mail time, talking to Mr. Salt, et cetera. And, just like that, Steve was gone.

