Gallery: Varsity soccer defeats Olathe South 3-1
The Varsity Boys soccer team defeated Olathe South in their second game of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Junior Jack Lucas scored the first goal of the game during the first quarter. Sophomore Beck Rettenmaier then scored the second goal during the first half. Then junior Ryan Grinstead scored the third goal during the first half. Olathe South scored their first goal at the end of the game during a penalty kick. The varsity team tied their first game, making this their first win of the season.smeharbinger.net
