Westmoreland, TN

Bobby Dale VanBuskirk

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Dale VanBuskirk, age 61 of Westmoreland, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Shawn Bickel officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. The family requires that everyone who attends the visitation or service wear a face mask. Please do not send flowers.

