COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Parke Heritage 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action. Amber Cruser had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had seven kills and four aces, Alex Sutherlin had five kills and four aces and Karsyn Engle had 39 assists, two kills and 10 digs.