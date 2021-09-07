CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Japan's PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, announces $1.8 billion IPO

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese medical device maker PHC Holdings Corp, formerly Panasonic Healthcare, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 14 in an initial public offering worth up to 197.7 billion yen ($1.8 billion), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. PHC will offer up to 53.4...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

SoftBank renews bet on Latin America with $3 billion fund

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday launched a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America in a bid to build on the success of its initial fund for the region, which has spent most of its capital. In a statement, the Japanese conglomerate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rao's pizza sauce parent Sovos Brands to raise up to $372.8 million in IPO at valuation of up to $1.6 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Silicon Republic

Sendoso to open European HQ in Dublin after raising $100m

Sendoso has raised $100m in Series C funding to help its global expansion plan, which includes a new base in Ireland. Corporate gifting platform Sendoso plans to open a new European headquarters in Dublin. The Irish office will feature a dedicated logistics and supply chain operation to support the company’s 20,000 global users.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Health Care#Kkr#Panasonic Healthcare#Reuters#Japanese#Phc Holdings Corp#The Tokyo Stock Exchange#The Ministry Of Finance#Kkr Co#Panasonic Corp Healthcare#Mitsui Co
rigzone.com

ACWA Plans $1.2B Offer in Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco

(Bloomberg) -- ACWA Power International, one of Saudi Arabia’s main vehicles for building renewable energy projects, is set to raise up to 4.55 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) in what would be the biggest offering in Riyadh since Saudi Aramco’s listing. The Riyadh-based utility, half-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
intralinks.com

M&A Is Breaking Records in Asia Pacific

Confidence — and IPOs — are fueling APAC’s surge in dealmaking. As we head into Q4 2021, Asia Pacific (APAC) has a strong mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline. Driven by high investor confidence, early-stage M&A activity is at record levels in Australia, eclipsing pre-COVID-19 levels. The recovery of cross-border activity is fueling growth in Japan, as are initial public offerings (IPOs) in North Asia.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Singapore bank DBS charts ambitious plans for digital exchange

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s DBS Group expects to double the number of members on its new platform for cryptocurrency trading to 1,000 by end-December and grow this by 20-30% annually for the next three years as digital tokens gain acceptability. In an interview, DBS’s senior executives said DBS Digital Exchange,...
WORLD
kitco.com

India looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country -ET Now

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources. The tax department is in favour of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported.
INCOME TAX
kitco.com

Developer China Evergrande dismisses talk of bankruptcy

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Real estate Developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday that online discussion about a bankruptcy and restructuring of the company was "totally untrue". In a statement, Evergrande said it was facing "unprecedented difficulties" but would do everything possible to resume work and protect the legitimate rights...
REAL ESTATE
Metro International

Carlyle considers $6 billion sale or IPO for Novolex – Bloomberg

(Reuters) – Carlyle Group Inc is considering either a $6 billion sale or initial public offering (IPO) for packaging company Novolex Holdings, which it bought more than four years ago, Bloomberg said on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm has been interviewing banks for a...
HARTSVILLE, SC
milwaukeesun.com

China approves 3 IPO applications

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of three companies. Zhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co., Ltd., Springsnow Food Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Resun Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Japan's SBI Holdings makes US$1 billion unsolicited bid for Shinsei Bank

TOKYO (Sept 9): Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc on Thursday announced an offer to buy a near majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd in an unsolicited bid to take effective control of the lender. SBI aims to become Japan's fourth largest banking group and already owns the country's largest...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Japan Airlines looking to raise $2.7 billion – sources

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) is looking to raise 300 billion yen ($2.72 billion) to ride out anticipated funding challenges amid a continued slump in air traffic, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The funds will be raised through financing that includes subordinated loans, according...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Thoughtworks could be valued at up to $6.1 billion, after IPO terms set

Thoughtworks Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which could value the Chicago-based technology consultancy company at up to $6.10 billion. The company, which expects to change its name to Thoughtworks from Turing Holding Corp. with the IPO, said a total of 36.84 million shares will be offered in the IPO, with the company offering 16.43 million shares and selling shareholders offering 20.41 million shares. The company could raise up to $328.6 million, as the IPO is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TWKS." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The recorded net income of $79.3 million on revenue of $803.4 million in 2020, after income of $28.4 million on revenue of $772.2 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Definitive Healthcare could be valued at more than $3.5 billion after IPO terms set

Definitive Healthcare Corp. disclosed Tuesday that terms of its initial public offering have been set, in which the Massachusetts-based provider of health care commercial intelligence looks to raise up to $373.3 million. The company said it is offering 15.56 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $21 and $24 a share. At that pricing, the company could be valued at up to $3.55 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "DH." The company listed 11 underwriters for the IPO, led by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Funds managed by Advent International Corp. are the company's largest shareholders, as they are expected to beneficially own 73.2% of the Class A shares outstanding after the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $25.5 million on revenue of $76.8 million over the six months through June 30, after a loss of $25.3 million on revenue of $54.6 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 10.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.9%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy