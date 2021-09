One of two potential bidders for UK defence contractor Meggitt has withdrawn from the multibillion-pound battle to buy the business.TransDigm, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said it would not make a firm offer for Meggitt, after floating a potential £7 billion bid last month.It will end a period of uncertainty for Meggitt’s board, which had already agreed a smaller deal with another US company before TransDigm got involved.TransDigm’s chairman, W. Nicholas Howley, said: “We have long admired and studied the Meggitt business and believed that a combination between the two companies could provide value to investors...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO