CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ranking the top three-point shooters on the Los Angeles Lakers roster

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 01: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers takes a shot against Jalen McDaniels #6 of the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Moda Center on March 01, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Moda Center#Taxpayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy