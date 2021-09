(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and trading near their daily highs in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following a U.S. inflation report that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $4.40 at $1,796.70. December Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $23.845 an ounce.

