Setting Success: Driver’s Search For Perfection Leads Vikings
While perfection is rarely seen in the sports world, that hasn’t stopped Union Pines volleyball senior setter Faith Driver from trying. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Driver has turned a corner this week for the Vikings, setting up a plethora of hitters on the team and the result has seen Union Pines find a combination to stretch its record out to 8-1 on the season after three weeks of play with a seven-match win streak.www.thepilot.com
