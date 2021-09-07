Setting Success: Driver’s Search For Perfection Leads Vikings

The Central Heights cross country runners have a determined feel about them. The Vikings displayed that trait Thursday at Lyndon. “Another hot start and another great finish for a bunch of our runners,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. The 17 more personal bests tells a big part of the story, but the amount of fight and determination that is coming through these kids is continuing to push them through to the medals and toward next week’s meet at Wellsville.”

WELLSVILLE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO