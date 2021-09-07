CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Setting Success: Driver’s Search For Perfection Leads Vikings

By JONATHAN BYM
pilot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile perfection is rarely seen in the sports world, that hasn’t stopped Union Pines volleyball senior setter Faith Driver from trying. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Driver has turned a corner this week for the Vikings, setting up a plethora of hitters on the team and the result has seen Union Pines find a combination to stretch its record out to 8-1 on the season after three weeks of play with a seven-match win streak.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Healthy again, Burrow leads Bengals against Vikings

CINCINNATI -- — One of Joe Burrow's special skills is extending plays, scrambling to make something out of nothing after the blocking breaks down. He took a beating through 11 games last season, but it made the rookie one of the NFL's most intriguing quarterbacks early in 2020. Now playing...
NFL
KHQ Right Now

Competition in practice leads to early success for Broncs volleyball

Billing Senior volleyball says they have a chip on their shoulder this season.On paper, the Broncs have multiple gaps to fill in their lineup after the departure of seven seniors, including all-state middle blocker, Olivia LeBeau. That has led to fierce competition in practice, and that competition led to success...
VOLLEYBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Union Pines
southeastarrow.com

Rosenthall looks to lead Redhawks to successful season

Senior offensive lineman Jaden Rosenthall looks to be a staple for the Redhawks offense for the upcoming football season. After a 4-4 season during the 2020-2021 season, the Redhawks look to climb the rankings in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) in hopes to be the frontrunners in their division. Rosenthall,...
FOOTBALL
fayettecountyrecord.com

Konvicka’s Setting Helps Lady Lions to Perfect Record, Fayette Co. Player of the Week Honors

Fayetteville senior volleyball player Mattie Konvicka has contributed in all aspects for the undefeated Lady Lions. In recent games against Weimar and Palacios High Schools, she recorded 29 assists in each game. “Huge role on the team being a setter,” said Fayetteville head volleyball coach Clint Jaeger. “First year being the setter full-time and just stepping up into that role and doing it well…
FAYETTEVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
calexicochronicle.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team was able to overcome sluggish starts in all three sets and rallied each time to sweep Calexico in a nonleague matchup here on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Vikings (3-0 overall) defeated the Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, falling behind in each...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thestokesnews.com

Cone leads Vikings over Bears

North Stokes’ Brayden Ring catches one of his two passes in the game against the Bears. North Stokes’ coach Jamie Fortner earns his second win of the season with a 12-0 win over Chatham Central. Andy Ferguson | For The Stokes News. North Stokes’ Tyler Wood (25) runs down the...
FOOTBALL
mainstreetnews.com

SOFTBALL: Lee’s perfect game leads Panthers to victory at Clarke Central

No hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts. That was the statline for Jackson County pitcher Maliah Lee Tuesday (Sept. 7) against Clarke-Central. Lee made history by throwing a perfect game to lead the Panthers to an 8-0 five-inning win over region rival Clarke Central. She tossed just 56 pitches and didn’t have a three-ball count all game. The junior struck out the last 10 batters she faced, a streak that started in the second inning.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fayettecountyrecord.com

Position Change Leads to Success For Venegas and Flatonia Football

Flatonia junior Fidel Venegas was a wide receiver last year for the Bulldogs football team and has now taken command of the starting quarterback role. In last Friday’s match against Stockdale, Venegas led the team in passing and rushing yards while scoring three out of the four touchdowns in a 28-26 victory. “He’s really done a good job of managing the game,” said Flatonia head football coach…
FLATONIA, TX
pilot.com

A Football First Since 2019

While football season has been going on the last four weeks for high school players and fans, this weekend marks where all three levels, high school, college and professional are all playing on the same weekend since fall 2019. Due to North Carolina high school football playing in the spring...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
pilot.com

Week 4 Preview: Unbeaten Teams Meet at Pinecrest

For the second time this season, the Pinecrest football team takes on a team coming off an appearance in last season’s state title matchup when it hosts Grimsley Friday at 7 p.m. Both teams enter the matchup undefeated on the season. Pinecrest claimed a 16-7 win in a defensive battle...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Ottawa Herald

Determination trait big part of Viking runners' success

The Central Heights cross country runners have a determined feel about them. The Vikings displayed that trait Thursday at Lyndon. “Another hot start and another great finish for a bunch of our runners,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. The 17 more personal bests tells a big part of the story, but the amount of fight and determination that is coming through these kids is continuing to push them through to the medals and toward next week’s meet at Wellsville.”
WELLSVILLE, KS
pilot.com

Patriots’ 6 INTs Lead to First Loss

The passing games for the Pinecrest and Grimsley football teams were polar opposites Friday in Southern Pines. The visiting Whirlies’ offense was led by the passing of senior quarterback Alonza Barnett III. An injury on the opening drive to Pinecrest senior Brodie Karres forced the Patriots to go to the bench, and six interceptions were thrown by the two back-ups as Grimsley scored two touchdowns in the second half for a 28-14 win.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' succession plan at left tackle stalls as injury delays Christian Darrisaw

Rashod Hill and Riley Reiff started 12 games together as right and left tackles, bookending the Vikings offensive line through winning stretches of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. 2018 was the last time Hill opened a season as a starter before this Sunday in Cincinnati. Hill and Reiff will be...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play in our FREE Week 1 Vikings Challenge

Think you know the Vikings well? Already have this week’s game against the Bengals all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Vikings Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Pick....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy