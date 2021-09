MUSKEGON — Tiler Marrison was in goal on Tuesday for the Ludington Orioles boys soccer team and secured the shutout against Muskegon Catholic in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest, 8-0. Ludington’s eight goals were scored by Yebe Boerema and Connor Wendt each with two while Mason Verstrat, Ryan Millspaugh, Bradley Paul and Nate Wagner each netted one.