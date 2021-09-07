Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Last meeting: Eastside 28, Lebanon 14 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Lebanon, Va.) One of these clubs will get a much-needed win tonight. … Lebanon (0-2) has had a tough start to the season, losing to Honaker and Patrick Henry by double digits… Meanwhile, Eastside (0-1) scrimmaged Virginia High, played Union in a VHSL Benefit Game and lost its season-opener to Wise County Central. Those are all Class 2 teams that happen to have a combined record of 5-0. “I know the scores are what they are, but I guarantee nobody has played three tougher games than we have,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “Hopefully, this gets us ready for our [Class 1] schedule.” … Blake Jones, Ben Ward and Jordan Gray have been among the bright spots for the Spartans. Last week’s game against Lee High was not played due to COVID-19 protocols. … Lebanon is playing on a Thursday night for the second straight week. … Look for Eastside to get rewarded for those rigorous games they scheduled before this one.

LEBANON, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO