CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taunton, MA

Dean Street property in Taunton could become condos

By Dan Medeiros
Taunton Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, readers! Just like that, we’re halfway through the work week. Ain’t long weekends swell?. A wet, junky plot on the main road into the city from Route 24 could become home to 23 condos. Michael Amaral is the latest developer trying to make something out of 44 Dean St. The property’s previous owner had city approval for a three-story, 36-unit apartment building, but the project went nowhere. Find out what’s different this time.

www.tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Taunton, MA
Government
Taunton, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean Street#Condos#The Providence Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy