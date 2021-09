Fall Brew Fest - ZooMontana - September 18th, 2021. P.E.A.K.S. is requesting that everyone attending the Brew Fest respect the current local health guidelines established due to COVID 19. We want this to be a safe event for all participants. We will have masks available at the gate to anyone choosing to wear one. In the event that the Brew Fest is canceled, tickets will be considered a donation unless a refund is requested. This is our biggest fundraising event for the year.

