A little bit of a break from the heat today as we finally see temperatures close to average. The afternoon will also bring us a chance for a shower / thunderstorm. Partly cloudy skies will be above throughout the day today. Some breezy winds will be seen this afternoon. The average high for today’s date is 79 degrees and we should top out right near that. After noon, we begin to see slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm with chances increasing from about 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO