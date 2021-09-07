How To Heal Yourself and Other Characters in Encased

Taking damage during a battle is inevitable, but there are a few different ways you can heal characters in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. One of the easier ways to gain back Hit Points in the heat of battle is to have the healer focused member in the party cast a spell. Whether Turn Based mode or Real Time Combat mode is selected, the player can select a healing spell from that character’s attack menu. Although effective, there is a casting limit for each spell and the healer can only heal party members one at a time. True to the RPG healing mechanic, there are a few different variations of healing spells available, depending on the level of the player’s character. The higher the level of the healing character is, the more hit points a spell will restore. Having healing potions stocked are also an effective way to heal during battle or after battle. You will be able to access those in your inventory menu, then placing them from the shared stash menu into each characters bag.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO