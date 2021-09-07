CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How To Heal Yourself and Other Characters in Encased

By Chris McMullen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre your Encased characters dying because you don’t know to heal them, either in or out of battle? Here’s what to do. The first thing to know about this Roadside Picnic style sci-fi RPG is that a lot of things can hurt you. Even if you’re not actively fighting, you can can walk through an anomaly, forgetting to disable it with a bolt, and take some serious damage. Always keep an eye on your characters’ portraits, which fill up with red the more damage they’ve taken.

