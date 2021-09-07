CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bequette launches bid for lieutenant governor

By Special to The Sun Times
Cleburne County Sun-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Chris Bequette announced his bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday morning. “It is with great honor that I announce my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor and launch a movement to finally put Arkansas on the path to the true Liberty, Safety and Prosperity that all Arkansans deserve. Too many milquetoast Republicans have failed to fulfill the mandate voters gave them 8-10 years ago. A mandate for a Republican Party version of State Government that’s smaller and limited, that cuts wasteful spending, abolishes the State income tax and cracks down on crime. Only then will we finally deliver on issues that matter most to Arkansans.”

