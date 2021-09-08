212 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 8 As of Monday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 30.57%, according to the state health department. Two beds were available in the ICUs in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. The Victoria County Public Health Department reported three days worth of COVID-19 cases from the Labor Day weeked on Tuesday. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,392 3,128 27 52.17% DeWitt 2,710 (+1) 2,314 66 (+1) 43.01% Goliad 581 (+1) 541 19 (+1) 40.37% Jackson 2,349 2,133 37 42.31% Lavaca 2,933 2,737 81 43.12% Matagorda 5,397 (+22) 4,862 123 45.36% Refugio 1,059 894 25 (+1) 53.28% Victoria 12,133 (+154) 11,110 269 (+4) 48.01% Wharton 5,334 (+34) 4,886 131 47.70% 9-County Total 35,888 (+212) 32,605 778 (+7) 46.15%