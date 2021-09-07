CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Updated: Pixel 6 camera sample has not appeared, picture taken with Pixel 5

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection: Our original article contained inaccuracies and has been removed. The original Facebook post by Zaheed Sabur was not taken down, and has since been updated to confirm the image in question "was shot on Pixel 5 and color graded by Zaheed Sabur". Mr Sabur had in fact made no...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Alert! Gmail, YouTube to stop working on these phones

If you are using an older version of Android , you will not be able to use Google. after September 27. You will get an ‘error’ pop-up even if you perform a factory reset, change password, or attempt a re-login. Here are the details:. 1. Google will no longer allow...
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

How to trade in your old Pixel phones

There are a plethora of new and exciting smartphones that have just come onto the market (or are about to), and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to find out that you are planning to upgrade from your current phone. Samsung has introduced two new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, Google has released its latest mid-priced Pixel 5A and has announced its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Camera#Electric Scooters#Pixel 5#Techradar
CNET

iPhone Flip rumors: A foldable iPhone probably won't debut at next week's Apple event

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next smartphone, said to be called the iPhone 13, will surely debut during the tech giant's next event on Sept. 14. The iPhone 13 is expected to be a noteworthy upgrade from Apple's earlier iPhones with new features, an updated design and boosted camera specs. (Here's how the rumored iPhone 13 compares to the iPhone 12.) Although we will likely see the iPhone 13 soon, Apple may also have interesting plans for a foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Flip, in the future.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Windows 11 Launch Has Good and BAD News, Google Pixel 6 Dates Keep Changing & more! (video)

Apple to allow developers to get payments outside of their apps and the App Store, avoiding Apple’s commission. So remember the whole Apple versus Epic Games saga? Well, the official news today begin with Apple and their latest resolution in court, but of something that’s different and yet similar. As yes, the company announced earlier this week that they reached a settlement in a lawsuit that was filed by non other than their developers in the United States. At the moment, Apple doesn’t allow developers to directly tell users about alternate payment methods outside of the App Store like PayPal or having a direct link via email but, it looks like things are about to change. Now the App Store policy has been updated to benefit developers as people will be allowed to pay outside of the App Store, and Cupertino won’t be able to take their 30 or 15% cut. Now, you might think this has something to do with the whole Epic Games debacle we had last year but, this lawsuit was actually filed back in 2019 by another party. Apple also announced that they will be creating a 100 million dollar fund for smaller app developers who earned less than 1 million dollars from 2015 to 2021, letting them get as much as 30 grand in pay outs. So yes, even if this doesn’t have anything to do with the whole drama from last year, it’s still nice to see smaller developers get more money, whether that is through third party payment options or that fund. Good move Apple, or should I say the courts.. Cause let’s be real, if the Epic Games mess is any indication, Cupertino was kind of forced.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung Internet Beta 16 adds updated search in URL bar and blocks tracking pixels

Did you know that there are tiny, invisible pixels hidden on a lot of websites, nefariously tracking your every movement across the web? Well there are. It's not really dangerous, just kind of rude and annoying. The newest version of Samsung's Android browser, one of the few tools that it shares with the rest of the Android world, detects and blocks this practice. So sayeth the changelog!
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Widespread issue is causing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to get bricked

There are stories going around on Reddit, the Google Pixel support forums, and on the Android issue tracker about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These stories are sad but when it comes to the Pixels, they are instantly familiar. For example, a Reddit user went to bed, woke up, and his Pixel 3 XL had a black screen with the phone stuck in EDL mode.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
thewestsidegazette.com

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro May Launch On Sept. 13

WASHINGTON – Google ‘s big new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming, and they could arrive sooner than we thought. Sep. 13 is the rumor for the launch, a day before Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13. Seems like September is going to be filled with...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google Pixel 5a vs older Pixel phones: Should you upgrade?

Left to right: Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a 5G. Google made the jump to flagship pricing with the introduction of the Pixel line in 2016. The Pixel series has only gotten more expensive since then, with many clamoring for an affordable alternative. Google answered the call in 2019 with the Pixel “a” series that’s reminiscent of Google’s Nexus smartphones. The affordable series has gotten better with every iteration, with the latest one — the Pixel 5a — being an easy phone to recommend in 2021.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google prepares for strongest Pixel sales ever with Pixel 6 launch

The Google Pixel line peaked in 2019 following the relatively successful Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a releases. Since then, it’s been a downhill battle, but the internet giant hopes that its Pixel 6 line will turn things around. Google has ordered 50% more production capacity than pre-pandemic levels. Google has...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Pixel 6 Might Launch Late October

Word on the street has it that Google is apparently planning to launch the Pixel 6 in September, or at least that’s what the rumors said. However, that might no longer be the case. According to a new report from FrontPageTech, they claim to have heard from their sources that the Pixel 6 will instead be launching on the 28th of October.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Reports of Pixel 3s bricking with “EDL” message are growing

A growing number of Pixel 3 and 3 XL users say their phones are dying an early death. For months, reports have been piling up on Google's issue tracker, support forums, and Reddit, all saying basically the same thing: one day, the phones suddenly stop working and become completely unresponsive. The phones can't boot into Android and will only show a Qualcomm recovery mode called "Emergency Download (EDL) mode."
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

NitroPhone 1 is a security-hardend Pixel 4a for $750

Nitrokey is an open source security hardware maker based in Germany known for devices like USB keys that can be used for multi-factor authentication and flash drives with encrypted storage. But the company also sells security-hardened laptop and desktop computers. Now Nitrokey is selling its first smartphone. The NitroPhone 1...
CELL PHONES
asapland.com

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel XL will come as ‘Smooth Display.’

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel XL will come as ‘Smooth Display.’. Recently, Samsung has launched its most promising smartphone series, S and Note. Now, To remain in the competition, Google and Apple have to tighten their belt. Next Month, In September, Apple will organize the Hardware Event. And Google Follows...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Poll: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?

We don’t yet know the official launch date for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, but for Google, a lot is riding on the upcoming flagship duo. What’s also interesting is just what specific device people are looking at picking up. So we have a fairly good idea of what...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New date proposed for Pixel 6 launch

Well, peeps, we may have mislead you. In fact, the whole internet may have mislead you, at least when it comes to the earlier announcement of the release date of the Pixel 6. A couple of days ago, Chinese Weibo leaker Bald Panda reported that Google's newest flagship series would be officially announced on September 13, one day before Apple's event dedicated to the iPhone 13 announcement is rumored to take place.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy