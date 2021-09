Our fall sports are off to a great start, and we are all gearing up for tomorrow’s football home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. After a tough loss to top-ranked Alabama to open the season, the Canes host Appalachian State tomorrow night at 7 p.m. It’s the first of four consecutive home games in September. We are preparing for full capacity at the stadium, and we can’t wait to welcome you back and hear the roar of the crowd! If you can’t make it to the opener, you can tune in to the game on ESPNU or listen to WQAM. Good luck to Manny Diaz and the team!

