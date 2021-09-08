‘Improper disposal of smoking materials’ sparks Lake Avenue fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A two-alarm fire on Lake Avenue Tuesday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, according to fire officials. Crews were dispatched to 336 Lake Ave. just after 4 p.m. for a fire that started on the balcony and extended into the apartment and cockloft area. Heavy fire was showing and firefighters advanced three hand lines to the third floor while Truck 1 ventilated the roof. There was also damage to an adjacent residence from heat exposure.