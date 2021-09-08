CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, PA

Valentine nets winner as Knights hold off Squirettes in double overtime

By From Staff Reports
Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

Breana Valentine broke a 3-3 deadlock with an unassisted goal in double overtime to lift the Knights over the Squirettes on Tuesday. Valentine gave Fairfield a 3-2 advantage when she scored at the 26:34 mark of the second half. Delone came right back thanks to a tally by Fina Mochi with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation. The goal was the third of the game for Mochi, giving her a hat trick.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gettysburg, PA
Sports
City
Fairfield, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey

Comments / 0

Community Policy