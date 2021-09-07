Letter to the Editor: City Council to Discuss Sale of Riverfront Property

I understand you are meeting in closed session tonight (September 7, 2021) to discuss the terms of a possible sale of the Turtle Bay, Riverfront Park, Rodeo Grounds, and other nearby parcels. I am opposed to such a sale of these public assets. Furthermore, any discussion by City Council members of such a sale prior to tonight’s meeting would be a violation of the Brown Act as would be any discussion of the merits of the sale during the closed meeting.