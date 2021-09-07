BEGNOCHE: A speck under the stars

This Evil review contains spoilers. One of the first reports of unexplained aerial phenomenon comes from The Bible, when Ezekiel saw the wheel. It was redacted in the later editions, but we now know he probably just saw a weather balloon. Just like the Man in Black played by Jesse Ventura on The X-Files proved that President James Earl Carter, Jr., saw the planet Venus when he reported strange things in the sky. Evil season 2, episode 9, “U Is for U.F.O.,” gets to the bottom of these conflicting reports. After all, the unidentified object at the center of the episode flashes the sign of the cross.

