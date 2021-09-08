HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Pecos to close out nondistrict play

Permian High School celebrates winning the third straight set against Pecos High School Tuesday evening in the Permian Fieldhouse. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Permian volleyball team closed out its nondistrict schedule with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 victory against Pecos Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Although the Lady Panthers got off to a slow start in the first two sets, they quickly rallied to gain control over the visiting Lady Eagles.

Permian (23-8 overall) was down 2-1 in the first set before the team came together to go on a 9-1 run to begin pulling away.

The Lady Panthers would go on to outscore Pecos 24-7 since the early deficit, making key digs and taking advantage of costly errors from the visitor to jump out to a 25-9 opening set win.

Things looked similar in the second set, as Permian jumped out to a large lead after going down 2-1 to start.

Permian shifted the momentum completely to its side after senior outside hitter Nyxalee Munoz came up with several kills, including one to give the Lady Panthers a 21-10 lead.

Permian High School’s Nyxalee Munoz(10) spikes the ball against Pecos High School Tuesday evening in the Permian Fieldhouse. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

Sophomore outside hitter Jade Workman would eventually seal the second-set victory for Permian, recording a kill after being set up by senior setter Denali Cardenas.

Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said she was happy with her team’s confidence level after its matchup with the Lady Eagles.

“We’re focused on our game and what we’re doing, being confident in what we’re doing and running our offense,” Herrera said.

Although the Lady Panthers committed some defensive errors early in the third set, they still were in control.

At one point, Pecos trailed 5-4 score but Permian quickly jumped out to a 15-6 lead.

Permian High School’s Emily Short (4) jumps for a spike against Pecos High School Tuesday evening in the Permian Fieldhouse. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Lady Panthers sealed the final set and completed the sweep of Pecos with another kill from Munoz.

Munoz and Workman combined for 18 kills in the contest, while Cardenas led Permian with 18 assists.

Workman also led the Lady Panthers with seven digs, followed closely by Munoz and defensive specialists Anahi Orona and libero Anyssa Cruz, who recorded six digs each.

The win set Permian up for its District 2-6A opener against Odessa High at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Herrera wants her team to avoid giving up easy points when it heads into its district schedule.

“We want to be stingy with our points, come district we’re going to have to be,” Herrera said. “We’re not going to be able to give those type of points away.”

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

Permian def. Pecos

25-9, 25-12, 25-16

Tuesday at Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 9, Jade Workman 9, Anahi Orona 7, Cianna Harris 6, Sarahi Orona 3, Emily Short 1, Riley Nichols 1.

Blocks — Permian: Workman 1.5, Harris 1.5, Anahi Orona 1, Nichols 1.

Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 18, Workman 12, Iliana Garcia 2.

Digs — Permian: Workman 7, Anahi Orona 6, Anyssa Cruz 6, Munoz 6, Cardenas 5, Harris 4, Garcia 3, Kelsie Fuentez 2, Sarahi Orona 1.

Aces — Permian: Workman 4, Cardenas 2, Cruz 2, Anahi Orona 1, Munoz 1, Fuentez 1.

Records

Permian 23-8.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Permian def. Pecos, 25-14, 25-15.