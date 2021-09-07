CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is “He’s All That” All That

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 27, Netflix released its much-anticipated movie, “He’s All That,” a reboot to the 1999 film “She’s All That.”. This reboot stars Tik Tok sensation Addison Rae and actor Tanner Buchanan, while also guest starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Fullerton College Alumni Matthew Lillard, who were in the original film.

Daily Californian

Surprisingly sweet Netflix original ‘He’s All That’ isn’t as intolerable as it seems

TikTok star Addison Rae is coming for her Oscar after making her acting debut with Netflix’s release of “He’s All That.” A remake of the ‘90s romantic comedy “She’s All That,” the 2021 film reverses the protagonists’ gender roles. With a main character named Padgett Sawyer, it’s easy to be doubtful of the film’s quality, but Rae as the lead actress surprisingly steals the spotlight with a charming performance. The Netflix original reveals the desperations of a modern-day female influencer to fit in while navigating online scrutiny, relationships and high school drama.
Vulture

The Best Way to Watch Netflix’s He’s All That Is on YouTube

He’s All That, the gender-flipped rom-com starring the TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae, takes place in the bleakest high school on earth. It is called, marvelously, “Cali High,” and its student body is entirely composed of either extremely beautiful, extremely popular social-media stars — who relentlessly document their trite, Habsburgian relational drama for millions of leering sickos online — or the dogged stans of those same stars, who seem completely overwhelmed by the fact that they share history class with all these genuinely famous people. This is one of the first major teen films to be made entirely in the shadow of the TikTok revolution, and as such, it’s agonizingly aware of all the truisms we’ve told ourselves about what Gen Z means. Hollywood believes that in order to speak to young people in 2021, one must write a screenplay that is exclusively animated by follower counts, clout scores, and virality metrics. There is no humiliation greater than being eclipsed by a rival content creator; for 90 minutes, we are trapped in a hellish alternate dimension where a local senior-prom election can trend nationally.
Den of Geek

He’s All That: Influencer Addison Rae Helms a Cast of Familiar Faces

For Gen-X viewers, He’s All That is a story we’ve seen before: Pygmalion or My Fair Lady, but updated with cultural references, settings, and technology that make the story of the lesson behind the plot—that the person you are is more important than the image you put forth—more connected to a modern audience. But digital natives who have grown up with as much with TikTok as with teen movie tropes will have a far richer experience, recognizing the cast not only as actors, but as the same influencers they’re playing.
gizmostory.com

He’s All That 2 Release Date, Plot and Will the movie deserve a Sequel?

The movie is a redefined version of the 90’s teen rom-com. She’s All That, which initially had Freddie Prince Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook as leads, was consecutively adapted from 1913 George Bernard Shaw’s stage play Pygmalion and 1964 Audrey Hepburn starrer My Fair Lady. Possible Release Date. If the...
Independent Florida Alligator

Film rate and review: ‘He’s All That’

Twenty-two years after the release of the 1999 teen romcom “She's All That,” a modern spin on the cult classic has been released, the gender-swapped title ironically called “He's All That.”. “He's All That” is a Netflix original film that came out on Aug. 27, and it is the acting...
The Tab

Every cursed moment from Addison Rae’s new Netflix movie He’s All That

Over the weekend Netflix dropped Addison Rae’s first ever movie, He’s All That. Naturally, a lot of us wasted 90 minutes of our lives that we will never get back. The movie focused around Padgett Sawyer, played by Addison, who’s a big influencer specialising in makeovers. She takes on a bet to transform an unpopular kid into a hot prom king. And yeah sure, even though Addison’s acting isn’t horrifying, it doesn’t mean it’s good either.
CinemaBlend

Madison Pettis: What To Watch If You Like The He's All That Actress

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the Netflix original romantic comedy He’s All That - a gender-swapped remake of 1999’s She’s All That, which was already a modern update of 1964’s My Fair Lady - Addison Rae plays a teenage social media influencer who accepts a bet to turn the least popular dude at her school (Tanner Buchanan) into a prom king. Playing the one who one proposes the wager is Madison Pettis, whom you might recognize from TV shows like The Fosters or from her recurring voice role on Phineas and Ferb, but might not have remembered that her acting career goes back ever further.
theorion.com

Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ encapsulates the zoomer romcom revival

Mark Waters’ “He’s All That” began streaming on Netflix on Aug. 25, bringing in mixed reviews comparing it to the 1999 original, “She’s All That.” The attempt to modernize the film is ultimately what led to its demise. “He’s All That” fell victim to the social media-heavy trope that directors...
Vox

He’s All That is a Hallmark movie for Gen Z

As the credits rolled on the Netflix movie He’s All That, the much-buzzed-about gender-swapped remake of the 1999 high school rom-com She’s All That, I thought, “Good for them.”. Look, He’s All That could have been a genuinely good movie. They got the writer of the original She’s All That...
Amomama

'He's All That' Actor Peyton Meyer Reveals How He Landed His Part

Each actor has a particular way to prepare for auditions, but “He’s All That” star Peyton Meyer recently revealed he did something quite unusual to book his part in the film. Born in November 1998, Peyton Meyer’s steady rise in the entertainment industry began in 2013 when he appeared in...
