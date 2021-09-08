Ericsson, Vodafone Complete Deployment of Energy-efficient 5G Radio in London

As part of a collaboration to improve network energy performance, Ericsson and Vodafone have completed the first deployment of a new energy-efficient 5G radio in London. Situated on the roof of the Speechmark, Vodafone UK’s central London office, the controlled deployment of Ericsson’s antenna-integrated radio solution (AIR 3227) saw Vodafone’s daily network energy consumption decrease by an average of 43 percent in direct comparison to previous generations of radio technology, and as much as 55 percent at off-peak times.