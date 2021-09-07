CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce Tribe resolves Hells Canyon litigation

By the Nez Perce Tribe
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nez Perce Tribe recently reached a settlement agreement with the state of Oregon resolving the Tribe’s lawsuit alleging that Oregon’s 2019 Clean Water Act section 401 water quality certification for the relicensing of the Hells Canyon Complex violated federal and state law. The Tribe claimed that the certification failed to adequately address toxic pollution, temperature, and fish passage in the Complex, which is located within the Tribe’s exclusive territory. The Hells Canyon Complex, owned and operated by Idaho Power Company, consists of three dams and reservoirs on the Snake River that straddle the Oregon/Idaho border.

