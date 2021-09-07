75 Meaningful Yet Cool Druid Names, With Meanings

Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s new series introducing you to Australia’s unloved animals that need our help. For many people, the term “wallaby” may describe a single species, or rather just a small kangaroo. So you may be surprised to learn there are actually more than 50 known species of wallaby in Australia. The parma wallaby (Macropus parma) is one of Australia’s smallest. It’s no larger than a house cat, with a body length up to 55 centimetres and a tail about the same length again. It has thick, brownish-grey fur, and a defining...

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO