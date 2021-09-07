75 Meaningful Yet Cool Druid Names, With Meanings
You may have come across the word ‘druid’ while watching a fantasy show or reading a novel. According to the book, The Druids, by Nora K. Chadwick, the Druids were Celtic religious leaders who delved into magic, mysticism, and meditation (1). Some people follow druidism as a spiritual way, while some believe it to be a religion. ‘Druid’ is derived from dru (Celtic word, meaning ‘oak’) and wid (Indo-European word, meaning ‘to know’), making it mean ‘knower of the oak’ or ‘a forest sage.’www.momjunction.com
Comments / 0