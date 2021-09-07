The Coziest Sweatshirts for Fall!

When Kristina Boiano was hired by menswear designer Todd Snyder to his eponymous label in 2016, there were a number of areas where she might have ended up. With experience in everything from suiting to swimwear and with time spent at Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie and Fitch, and J.Crew, literally any position, save for working the lobby, would have been an appropriate fit. But it was with knits and sweaters, the 40-year-old Ohio native says, that she’s spent the greatest amount of time in her career, and because of this she found herself in the company’s greatest area of opportunity — and also its most lucrative: the Todd Snyder x Champion collection. All she had to do, she discovered, was take a perfect thing and make it better.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO