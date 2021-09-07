CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coziest Sweatshirts for Fall!

merricksart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m so excited to share the newest pieces at the Merrick White Collection! These graphic sweatshirts are insanely cozy, and great for staying in or going out this fall!. Check out the new Anywhere Sweatshirts in my clothing collection!. We have a brand new collection that just launched at Merrick...

www.merricksart.com

womenfitness.net

Women Casual Zip Up Fleece Hoodies Tunic Sweatshirt Long Hoodie

Made from a soft cooton blend material with fleece, versatile full-zip closure. These lovely hoodies to keep you comfy and warm for all-day wear. Keep them casual with your favorite leggings or jeans or shorts or fancy them up over skirts and dresses. Stylish and qualified outwear/lounging jacket. Trust us...
APPAREL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fall Fashion

Transition your wardrobe for fall! Allie M Designs is located on West Market Street in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Vogue Magazine

From Vogue Sweatshirts to Zara Sweaters, 26 Items Purchased (and Loved!) by Vogue Editors in August

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As Vogue editors, we often wax poetic on the latest runway must-haves and home-decor treasures, but not every item we gush about on this website ultimately ends up in our closets and homes. Our discoveries are nice to behold—they’re lovely to look at and inspire fun conversation—however, of all these cool things to buy, what did we actually end up buying? Each month we’ll highlight those special finds our editors welcomed into their lives—all the things that gave us buyer’s rejoice.
APPAREL
Reader's Digest

How to Use Fabric Softener for the Coziest Clothes and Linens

Although it’s become an everyday staple, fabric softener may be the most misunderstood laundry product of all. We assume, because of its name, that it will make our clothes feel soft. But, really, what does fabric softener do, and why should we use it?. “Unlike the best laundry detergent, fabric...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Normalcy-Themed Spring Fashion

Fashion label TOMBOGO introduces its new collection entitled 'NATURE IS HEALING' made for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. It honors the slow transition back to normalcy after the global pandemic affected everyone last year. The designs are a perfect blend of streetwear looks and elevated design. The seasonal capsule was showcased...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Found the Best Fall Dresses, and—Wait for It—They're All Under $40

After a long summer of wearing dresses almost exclusively (I'm talking linen maxis, strapless minis, and everything in between), I'm not feeling the least bit ready for pants. In fact, I see my dress phase lasting all the way through fall and heading straight into winter (remind me to buy new tights, please). Why? It's simple: Dresses are insanely easy to style and, in many cases, comfortable to wear from my desk to dinner and everywhere in between.
APPAREL
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Great outfits from Nordstrom

KUTV — Welcome to day 2 of our Fall Fashion Week with City Creek Center!. Today, Kari and David are dressed by Nordstrom. Kari is wearing back-to-basics with a twist, with a leather jacket and patterned shirt combo. Wherever your day takes you, a patterned top is a great way...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Say Hello to Fall’s Cutest—and Coziest—Piece of Knitwear, the Sweater Vest

With iconic 90s fashion trends still reigning supreme, it should come as no surprise that alongside loafers, Y2K styles and oversized, well, anything, sweater vests are back. Made famous by nearly all of your beloved TV characters of yore (Hi, Chandler Bing!), Princess Diana (we’re still in awe of her famous sheep knit), and your sweet ‘ol grandfather, sweater vests are once again being worn by every cool kid on the block. Just look at Harry Styles donning a blue iteration of Princess Di’s aforementioned vest.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

17 Fall Finds That Will Give You Major LA/NYC Girl Vibes — Under $45

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you ever need some fashion inspiration, just spend a day people-watching in Los Angeles or New York City. Those LA and NYC girls are endlessly chic. We know we’ve rushed to shop after seeing a sleek dress on the subway or a trendy coat while waiting for an Uber. The biggest problem, however, is that quite often, these pieces come with hefty price tags!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teen Vogue

The New Skims Velour Collection is Peak Y2K Inspo

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian's Skims is reviving the infamous ‘00s airport look with its new Velour collection. Released on August 31, the brand’s latest drop captures all the nostalgia of a matching velour set in eight styles and shades, including five new styles and four new color choices.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themanual.com

How Todd Snyder Created the Perfect Sweatshirt — And Then Made It Better

When Kristina Boiano was hired by menswear designer Todd Snyder to his eponymous label in 2016, there were a number of areas where she might have ended up. With experience in everything from suiting to swimwear and with time spent at Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie and Fitch, and J.Crew, literally any position, save for working the lobby, would have been an appropriate fit. But it was with knits and sweaters, the 40-year-old Ohio native says, that she’s spent the greatest amount of time in her career, and because of this she found herself in the company’s greatest area of opportunity — and also its most lucrative: the Todd Snyder x Champion collection. All she had to do, she discovered, was take a perfect thing and make it better.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
houstoniamag.com

Shop Houston Designers Chloe Dao & Amir Taghi's Must-Have Fall Jackets

While Houston’s fall weather can fluctuate between chilly and humid, now is the perfect time to invest in a great coat for the season. From lightweight trench mock-ups to runway-inspired blazers, the options are plentiful when finding something to keep you warm – while staying on trend. With NYFW overarching...
HOUSTON, TX
modernsalon.com

Moroccanoil Designs Hair for The Blondes at NYFW Spring/Summer 2022

Needing a cool futuristic look for NYFW Spring/Summer 2022, The Blonds asked Moroccanoil to design the hair. Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes looked up to the stars. “This season’s look was inspired by the fluidity of Mercury and the glamor of the galaxy," Hughes says. "We looked toward the future of intergalactic entertainment to present a high-gloss, gravity-defying look that pairs with a collection only The Blonds could dream up!”
HAIR CARE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Oogie Boogie Sweatshirt Available at Disneyland Resort

Our favorite gambling boogie man seems to be the icon for this year’s Halloween. He has already been added to the marque entrance at California Adventure and now he is being represented in some new clothing. Oogie Boogie Sweatshirt: $49.99. This sweatshirt is a faded grey color featuring Oogie Boogie...
APPAREL
Glamour

Blake Lively Wore a Sequin Chanel Bag With an Old Disney Sweatshirt

If anyone can pull off high-low dressing, it’s Blake Lively. The actor, who famously doesn’t use a stylist for her myriad red-carpet appearances, recently paired a glamorous pink gown with sneakers at the premiere of her husband’s movie Free Guy. And now she’s combined a sparkly Chanel purse with an old Disney sweatshirt. I mean, at least we can dupe one of those items at the local flea market?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reader's Digest

The 12 Best Flannel Sheets for the Coziest Bed This Winter

The best flannel sheets are a cozy essential for chillier nights when you just want to curl up in your pajamas and stay in bed. Typically made of cotton or cotton blends, these classic cold-weather sheets have added texturization on the surface that gives them a slightly fuzzier texture that feels softer to the touch and you guessed it— super snuggly. They’re the antidote to summer’s best cooling sheets, and something to look forward to as the air crisps.
HOME & GARDEN
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Bodysuit Better Than Skims and Zara

Once just a necessity for dancers and gymnasts, the bodysuit has become so fundamental in our wardrobes, it's nearly impossible to remember a time when it wasn't. As a comfortable and convenient base for all types of outfits, ranging from going-out attire to an office-apropos layered look, the right bodysuit can do it all.
BEAUTY & FASHION

