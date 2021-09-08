CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott orders third special session to address redistricting, vaccine mandates

By Madlin Mekelburg Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday directed lawmakers back to Austin for an anticipated third special legislative session of the year, scheduled to start Sept. 20. In addition to redrawing the state's political boundaries — a decennial responsibility of the Legislature — Abbott tasked lawmakers with allocating $16 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds and revisiting two priority measures that were unsuccessful this summer: limiting participation of transgender student athletes in school sports and prohibiting vaccine mandates.

