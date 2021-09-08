10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kate Vernon

Everyone remembers the lovely Kate Vernon from her role in “Pretty in Pink.” She’s the cult-classic, film-favorite, good-at-her-job actress who played the role of Benny Hanson in the hit movie we all still reference all these years later. She didn’t end her career in the 80s, though, and now she’s the woman who takes on television roles, movie roles, and anything else that she finds interesting, and we are here for it. She’s a dynamo, and she’s someone worth getting to know a little better.