Berkeley County, WV

Tomato tasting contest winners announced

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG — Fifteen different tomato varieties were donated by eight different growers for the Tomato Tasting Contest held on Aug. 25 at the Berkeley County Extension Office. This challenge was held instead of the 2021 Tomato Fest and Tasting Contest (cancelled due to COVID-19). The 2021 contest was limited to Berkeley-Jefferson WVU Extension Master Gardeners, Interns, and Students currently enrolled in the Berkeley-Jefferson Master Gardener Training Course.

www.journal-news.net

