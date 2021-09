JANESVILLE—A Zoom presentation on palliative care or hospice care will be presented from 6—7 p.m. Sept. 16. SSM Health experts will host the free session. The experts will explain the difference between palliative care and hospice care, discuss financial options and answer questions from those viewing the session. Please email Janesville.Education@ssmhealth.com to register. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the event.