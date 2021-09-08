CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ unveils promotional website with 180,000 different teasers

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA promotional website for The Matrix Resurrections has launched, offering 180,000 teaser variations for the fourth Matrix film premiering December 22. A full trailer for the movie – the fourth in the Matrix franchise, which began all the way back in 1999 – is due to land tomorrow (September 9). In the meantime, fans can visit a promotional website WhatIsTheMatrix.com to view a short teaser; depending on what time of the day you visit, however – and whether you choose a red or blue pill – the teaser presented will be unique.

