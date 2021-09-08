Dana White's Contender Series: For second straight week, five fighters walk away with UFC contracts

The UFC awarded another five contracts on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday, a night highlighted by two sub-minute knockouts. Welterweight Josh Quinlan (6-0) and flyweight C.J. Vergara (9-2) stole the show at the Apex in Las Vegas in the second consecutive week that the UFC elected to award contacts to five fighters. Quinlan, of Hawaii, defeated Logan Urban via knockout in just 47 seconds. Vergara, of Texas, needed just 41 seconds to knock out Bruno Korea.