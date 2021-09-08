CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dana White's Contender Series: For second straight week, five fighters walk away with UFC contracts

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC awarded another five contracts on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday, a night highlighted by two sub-minute knockouts. Welterweight Josh Quinlan (6-0) and flyweight C.J. Vergara (9-2) stole the show at the Apex in Las Vegas in the second consecutive week that the UFC elected to award contacts to five fighters. Quinlan, of Hawaii, defeated Logan Urban via knockout in just 47 seconds. Vergara, of Texas, needed just 41 seconds to knock out Bruno Korea.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Chidi Njokuani
Person
Ryan Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#Logan Urban#Ufc Apex#Espn Subscribe#Mma#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy