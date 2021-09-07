CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Boy Charged in Assault on Student Draped in Gay Pride Flag

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria, authorities say. Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in the south Georgia city of Valdosta. It shows a male student charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from the second boy's back as he falls to the floor. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can.

www.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Pride#Pride Flag#South Georgia#Ap#Lowndes High School#The Valdosta Daily Times

