Where is Washington in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings?

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020. Yes, Washington had a record of 7-9, but the team made plenty of big moves in the offseason and should be considered one of the favorites to win the NFC East.

With the season just days away, Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports offered his pre-kickoff power rankings ahead of Week 1, which begins on Thursday.

So, where does Washington fall in Davis’ power rankings? Surprisingly, Washington comes in at No. 19, which, honestly feels a bit too low.

Here’s what Davis said about Washington:

Hard not to be excited about the reigning NFC East champs. Equally hard to divine how they avoid a one step forward, two steps back fate given the short-term approach applied to the quarterback position.

I don’t necessarily agree with Davis here. Can I see the hesitancy with Ryan Fitzpatrick? Absolutely. However, Washington is in much better hands at the quarterback position in 2021, than it has been since the final season if Kirk Cousins in 2017.

As far as Washington’s short-term approach, it was smart. The Football Team signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal and can be aggressive pursuing a rookie or a veteran in 2022, while remaining competitive in 2021.

Dallas was the only NFC East team ranked ahead of Washington at No. 14.