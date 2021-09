ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson shot an 83 to finish ninth at the WVSSAC Girls Invitational Golf Tournament at Mingo Bottom on Tuesday. Other locals competing were Lincoln’s Hailey Boyce (95), Notre Dame’s Karlie Minigh (99), Fairmont Senior’s Gianna Koski (102) and Robert C. Byrd’s Mary Felts (117).