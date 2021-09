BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,421,078 from the CDC to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The funding is designed to provide children across West Virginia with access to vaccinations to protect against preventable diseases.