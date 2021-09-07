CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard Earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. In her Aggie debut, Goddard won the Aggie Opener 4.1k with a time of 14:26.8. The freshman gutted out the victory with a photo finish lean defeating Steffi Jones of SMU by .2 seconds. The Austin, Texas, native led the Maroon & White to the overall team title with 24 points, defeating runner-up SMU by 25 points.

