Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA Expands their Services with the Opening of Two New Clinic Locations

 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Dr. Farzin Kabaei’s credentials and experience in this specialized field of robotic surgery have made him one of the top knee and hip surgeons in the country. Patients from all over the world travel to see Dr. Kabaei to undergo cutting-edge procedures for joint replacement. In an effort to meet the needs of a growing patient base, Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA has opened two new offices in the Los Angeles area. The practice celebrated the grand opening of the Brentwood office, located at 11710 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA, and the Malibu office, at 23656 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA, on September 1st, 2021.

