Harrisonburg, VA

JMU offensive line regroups after Fornadel’s injury

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s offensive line is preparing to play the rest of the 2021 season without its best player. All-American left tackle Liam Fornadel injured his knee in Saturday’s win over Morehead State. He’s expected to undergo surgery soon and will likely miss the rest of the 2021 season, according to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. Fornadel’s knee injury comes after he missed most of the spring season with a season-ending shoulder injury.

