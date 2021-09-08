How ASU wrestlers helped to turn Michael McGee into an All-American
McGee became an All-American after placing third at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships and sixth at the NCAA tournament. In the 2020-21 wrestling season, redshirt junior Michael McGee placed third at the Pac-12 Championships and became a first-time All-American, placing him among the most elite college wrestlers in his first year at ASU. He said the support and competition of his teammates helped him get there.www.statepress.com
