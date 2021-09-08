CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin PD Report Today’s Second Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting

By Danny Merrell
 5 days ago
For the second time in less than 24 hours, law enforcement in Angelina County were involved in an officer-involved shooting in which a suspect was fatally wounded. According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, Tuesday afternoon officers from Lufkin Police and a Deputy from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department located a suspect who was wanted for a felony warrant from an incident where he choked his victim during a domestic violence assault. The suspect was a convicted felon, a registered sex offender and was also wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole with a warning that he has violent tendencies.

