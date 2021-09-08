CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

No interference: Memphis defense is more confident in MacIntyre’s second year

By Frank Bonner II
dailymemphian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tigers’ defense, hindered by unfamiliar assignments and a pandemic last season, have been able to play faster. Frank Bonner originally is from Indiana but comes to Memphis by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent the past two years writing for the Tulsa World covering Oklahoma State University athletics. He credits his early writing experience to his days as a high school sports reporter for the Republic Newspaper in Columbus, Indiana, and various internships, including at the NCAA and USA Basketball. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and his Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from IUPUI in Indianapolis.

dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Tulsa, OK
Basketball
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bonner

Comments / 0

Community Policy